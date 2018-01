DURHAM, NC (WNCN) – Three people were injured in an apartment fire on White Pine Drive Sunday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the fire around 4:30 a.m. to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the first floor.

It took firefighters about 10 minutes to get the fire under control.

A person in a first floor apartment was treated for second and third degree burns. Two people in a second floor apartment were treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.