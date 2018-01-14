Vehicle pursuit ends on campus of NCSU

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after pursuit ended on the campus of North Carolina State University.

Authorities say a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on Tar Heel Club Road.

As the deputy was talking to the driver, the driver took off and a pursuit began through Raleigh.

The pursuit ended on William Moore Road and Blue Ridge Road.

The man who was driving the suspect vehicle was the only person in the car.

Authorities say a deputy’s vehicle was involved in a collision with suspect vehicle but no one was hurt.

Authorities have not yet said the reason for the initial traffic stop or how the pursuit ended.

Charges are pending against the driver.