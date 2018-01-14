Woman injured by bullet while fleeing gunfire at Wayne County party

BROGDEN, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) – A woman was injured when shots were fired at her car as she fled a party where gunfire broke out early Sunday in Wake County, officials said.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to 1451 Durham Lake Rd. around 1:14 a.m Sunday. Two women went to the address earlier to attend a party.

During that party, an unknown person or persons began shooting.

The two women fled the building and got into their 2006 Honda vehicle to leave. During that, the car was hit by a bullet, and one of the victims was struck by what was believed to be a bullet fragment in the shoulder area.

The victims say they saw two suspects with guns running.

The victims drove to the Wayne ER for treatment.

The injured victim has been identified as 34-year-old Shaqunnia Rochel Jones of Greenville. The uninjured victim is 27-year-old Katrine Monique Jones of Goldsboro.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone with information on this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 919-731-1480, Det. Scott Peele at 919-731-1484 or Crimestoppers at 919-735-2255. Currently there is no further information to be released at this time.

