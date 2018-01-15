Brawl erupts at pizza restaurant inside mall

By Published:

FREMONT, N.J. (KRON)– A brawl broke out Saturday night at a pizza restaurant in Newark and it was all caught on video.

According to the Newark Police Department, the fight happened around 9 p.m. at John’s Incredible Pizza, located inside Newpark Mall. In the video, you can see several blows being thrown and people screaming.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Officers said the fight was out of control and assistance was required from Fremont police.

The altercated stemmed from a missing cellphone that was later recovered by a manager at the restaurant.

Some of the individuals involved suffered minor injuries.

Video courtesy of Nicole Davis

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s