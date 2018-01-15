Brawl erupts at pizza restaurant inside mall

FREMONT, N.J. (KRON)– A brawl broke out Saturday night at a pizza restaurant in Newark and it was all caught on video.

According to the Newark Police Department, the fight happened around 9 p.m. at John’s Incredible Pizza, located inside Newpark Mall. In the video, you can see several blows being thrown and people screaming.

Officers said the fight was out of control and assistance was required from Fremont police.

The altercated stemmed from a missing cellphone that was later recovered by a manager at the restaurant.

Some of the individuals involved suffered minor injuries.



Video courtesy of Nicole Davis

