RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Monday morning the MLK Holiday Showcase tipped-off at Athens Drive High School. Teams from all across the state met in Raleigh to take the court against each other.

One of the local matchups featured Broughton and Green Hope.

This game had athleticism, three-point shooting, and at least one cool hairstyle.

In the end, the Broughton Capitals earned their 15th victory of the season, winning this game 79-75.