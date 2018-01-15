Car flips in crash on Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh

Photo by AJ Janavel/CBS North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A serious crash closed some lanes on Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh on Monday night.

The wreck was reported just after 8:45 p.m. on Atlantic Avenue at Wolfpack Lane and Highwoods Boulevard.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash with one car ending up on its roof after the wreck.

A 7-year-old child and an adult were in the car that flipped, police said.

There was no word on how the wreck happened. No one was seriously hurt, according to police.

