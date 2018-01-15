Central NC schools keep an eye on calendar as snow chance looms again

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Roads in central North Carolina are currently clear but some school systems are already making plans for possible ice and snow later this week.

Some students who were supposed to be off for a four-day weekend through Tuesday will instead be back at campus making up time missed two weeks ago.

School administrators, maintenance workers, and transportation supervisors are keeping a close eye on the forecasts with hopes they won’t miss any more time.

If classes are canceled due to weather, many schools already know when they’ll make up those hours.

The Wake County Public School System started the year with 13 days designated as available for weather make-up, with banked hours also accountable for up to three days.

Schools spokesperson Lisa Luten said this planning is a result of past years when WCPSS “used to decide makeup days based off of what made sense at the time.” Luten said questions from the community led them to create an outline in advance.

Durham Public Schools have four inclement weather days, including January 16, built into the calendar. Communications director Chip Sudderth said there are also numerous early release days which can be extended into the afternoon to make sure all the hours required are completed.

“Inclement weather is always really tricky because there is such a fine dividing line between precipitation that creates problems for buses, and precipitation that doesn’t,” Sudderth said.

“It’s important that kids get plenty of time in the classroom but it’s also important that our kids are safe on the way to and from school.”

Durham students will make up the missed days from January 4 and 5 on January 16 and February 19. Wake County students will make up the days on January 22 and February 19.

Luten said unless there is a blizzard, students will not be at risk of losing any time at Spring Break. There will have to be seven more days out of school for bad weather before Wake County reaches Spring Break days on the calendar.

Sudderth said Durham has no intent of eliminating the April break, either.

“We’re going to do our best to protect Spring Break. That’s very important to our parents,” Sudderth said. “We try to avoid Spring Break if at all possible, and there are calendar laws that prevent us from going too deep into the summer as well.”

Traditional calendar schools have to be done for the year by the middle of June.

Schools also gave no consideration to using the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday as a possible inclement weather make-up day.

“We could technically use Martin Luther King as a snow makeup day, but it is such an important holiday for our community. Such an important figure, so much to be learned. Our calendar committee saw that Martin Luther King was an option, but no, we avoid that,” Sudderth said.

Jessica Berryman was on Durham’s calendar committee in recent years. She and other members of MomsRising helped lead a Martin Luther King Jr. birthday party event at NorthGate Mall on Monday.

“MLK is just a wonderful person to really recognize, and other people in the civil rights movement and how they make a difference here,” Berryman said.

She said it would be disappointing if schools had students come to class on the holiday.

“That’s something we (the calendar committee discussed) but it’s not something that we ever did or we chose to do. I’m glad that they didn’t do that,” Berryman said.

Several other parents at the MomsRising celebration also praised the decision to recognize the holiday.

