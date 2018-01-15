Cold temperatures and snow this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a cold day Sunday across central North Carolina, but at least it was sunny. Below normal temperatures are expected until the start of next weekend, and there will even be some light snow on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the Triangle had a high of 33, after a morning low of 22. Fayetteville had a high of 38, after a morning low of 27. The normal high this time of year is 51, with a normal low of 31.

Temperatures won’t be as cold today, topping out in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will be lighter today as high pressure moves overhead. That high will slip to our south on Tuesday and temperatures will warm up to the upper 40s.

Our next weather maker will be a cold front that will sweep through late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Any moisture will be mainly in the form of snow, although it could start out as a bit of rain Tuesday night. As it looks now, any snow should be light with generally around an inch or less in central North Carolina. Skies will clear Wednesday night and Thursday will be sunny but cold with highs staying near 40.

Some moderating temperatures are expected by the end of the week. Highs should be close to normal on Friday, and then above normal by next Saturday and Sunday. As a matter of fact, by next Sunday, highs are expected to be in the low 60s.

Monday will be partly cloudy and not as cold. The high will be 40; winds will be north 3 to 5 mph.

Monday Night will be mostly clear. The overnight low will be 22. Winds will be nearly calm.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy. The high will be 48.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with some light snow possible. The high will be 35, after a morning low of 29. The precipitation risk will be 60 percent.

Thursday will be sunny but cold. The high will be 40, after a morning low of 16.

Friday will be sunny and not as cold. The high will be 52, after a morning low of 22.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 57, after a morning low of 27.

Next Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild. The high will be 62, after a morning low of 35.

Follow Paul on Twitter and Facebook

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9