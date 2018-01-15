Crews begin to treat Wake County roads ahead of possible wintry weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County North Carolina Department of Transportation crews will begin to treat roads in anticipation of wintry weather Tuesday night, officials said.
Crews will begin brining at 9 a.m. and continue treating roads through 3 p.m.
Around a dozen vehicles will treat interstates, divided highways and major roadways first.
Crews in the Town of Cary will also be out Monday treating roads.
