Crews begin to treat Wake County roads ahead of possible wintry weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County North Carolina Department of Transportation crews will begin to treat roads in anticipation of wintry weather Tuesday night, officials said.

Crews will begin brining at 9 a.m. and continue treating roads through 3 p.m.

Around a dozen vehicles will treat interstates, divided highways and major roadways first.

Crews in the Town of Cary will also be out Monday treating roads.

Pls share the streets with our #CaryNC crews brining today in advance of Wednesday's forecast. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/1sC2UnLSV3 — Town of Cary (@TownofCary) January 15, 2018

