2 displaced after crews battle Raleigh house fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were displaced after a multi-family house fire in Raleigh on Monday night.

The fire broke out around 10 p.m. at 4555 Hoyle Drive, which is located in a neighborhood south of East Millbrook Road and east of Capital Boulevard.

The fire was reported in a single-story housing structure that had three units, according to officials.

Two units were damaged by the fire that started outside and then went into the attic and spread.

No one was injured. Two adults and two dogs are displaced from one unit and are being helped by the Red Cross.

The other unit that was damaged will be available for occupancy later Monday night, officials said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON