Crowd gathers to remember MLK’s message at Triangle Interfaith Prayer Breakfast

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 1,000 people gathered Monday for the 38th Triangle Interfaith Prayer Breakfast.

Rabbi Lucy Dinner was the event’s keynote speaker.

Each year, people gather at the event to hear words of compassion, hope and action inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“This is not a holiday, if you will, but this is a reminder of the everyday work that has to be done,” said pastor Joe Stevenson of Macedonia New Life Church. “This is a good sentinel to remind us to bring us back to the focus and the purpose of what it was all about.”

