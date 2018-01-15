Game warden saves elk tangled in tarp, barbed-wire fence

HOBART, OK (WNCN) – An Oklahoma game warden came to the rescue of an elk who became tangled in a fence.

Game Warden Josey Branch had just completed his field training when he was called in Jan. 11 to help the bull elk.

Branch located the elk tangled in a cotton bale tarp, electric fence, and a barbed wire fence, Oklahoma Game Wardens posted on Facebook.

Branch used a handgun to shoot the 5×5 elk’s antlers off. Oklahoma Game Wardens said he shot the antlers well above the bases to prevent injury.

He then shot the tarp and wire to free the bull.

The elk was able to escape and “hopefully live on to become older and wiser,” the agency said.

