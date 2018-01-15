‘I believe that light can truly drive out darkness,’ says Cooper at Fayetteville MLK event

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Hundreds of people packed the Crown Complex in Fayetteville to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy.

The Fayetteville Cumberland County Ministerial Council held its 25th annual MLK Day breakfast. Gov. Roy Cooper was in attendance. Cooper stressed the importance of continuing to fight for equality all these years later.

“When I imagine North Carolina’s future, I do it with hope and aspiration because I believe that light can truly drive out darkness,” Cooper said. “Do you believe that Fayetteville?”

Organizers say this is the first time a governor has attended the MLK breakfast.

Hazel Lucas made the trip all the way from Atlanta, Georgia. The educator grew up in Fayetteville and lived through the Civil Rights Movement.

“I remember my brother wanted to get involved and wanted to go downtown here in Fayetteville and wanted to march and my mother said, ‘No, no, no. It’s too dangerous. I don’t want you to do that,’” Lucas recalled. “But he still went on anyway and just to know what he went through.”

Lucas says she was one of the first African Americans to attend Alexander Graham Junior High School after the school was integrated.

