‘I try my best not to be angry with her,’ says grandfather after NC mom kills 2 children, then herself

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — Charlotte Mecklenburg police have released the names of the two children who were killed by their own mother before she took her own life. This has been a difficult story to tell, but the grandparents of 7-year-old Isaiah and 3-year-old Iliyah Miller are sharing a little about how the family is dealing with it all.

Gregory Moore is Isaiah and Iliyah’s grandfather and says it’s going to be awhile before the entire family is okay. He also says there’s been a lot of tears and some anger as they try to figure out how to move forward.

This situation is something that family members, neighbors, and police ever saw coming.

“I’m not going to say you deal with it and try to move on, but it’s hard to try and move on with something like this, especially with it happening in your neighborhood,” says Bernard Jant, who lives three doors down from where two young children lost their lives.

Christina Treadway, 34, ended both of her children’s lives Saturday night inside the family’s home in Northwest Charlotte before deciding to jump off a bridge onto I-485 and killing herself.

PREVIOUS STORY: NC mom kills her two children and then herself, police say

Police are still working to find our what killed 7-year-old Isaiah Miller and his baby sister, 3-year-old Iliyah as the family tries to understand the reason behind Treadway’s decision.

“It’s hurtful, it’s very hurtful. I try my best not to be angry with her, but it’s hard not to be,” says Moore.

“My son is heartbroken and devastated,” he adds.

Moore says his family has been leaning on each other for support, but the pain of losing the children is almost unbearable.

“It’s something that’s going to take a long time to get over, if we are able to get over it.”

The family describes Iliyah as a superstar and entertainer.

“She was a singer. At two years old and carrying a note like a 20-year-old,” says Moore.

They say Isaiah was wise beyond his years.

“Smartest kid I ever met. Top of his class in school, polite and mannerful.”

Moore says his family is in pain, but there is some perspective he wants to share so hopefully no one else has to endure something so terrible.

“I don’t wish this on anybody. If you have a family member that’s going through any kind of emotional or mental issues, reach out to them. Help them, get them some help.”

The family says they are in the middle of trying to plan funerals for both Isaiah and Iliyah. The father of both kids has set up a fund, a link to that can be found here.

