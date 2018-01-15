Man charged after 2 killed in NC crash with horse-drawn wagon train

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — A North Carolina man is facing charges after his pickup truck slammed into a holiday wagon train, a wreck that left two people dead, injured a child and forced draft animals to be destroyed.

WLOS reports that Michael McCoy is charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle more than four months after the wreck on the Labor Day weekend.

McCoy’s pickup truck crashed into a train of horse-drawn wagons in the 4000 block of Jonathan Creek Road in Maggie Valley near the mountain town of Waynesville.

Witnesses say the truck crashed into the wagon train caravan traveling along a two-lane highway near a recreational vehicle park about 35 miles west of Asheville.

The Mountaineer reported the train of 18 horse-drawn wagons crosses the county every Labor Day and participates in the Canton Labor Day parade in Haywood County.

Two horses also died. Witnesses say they saw a horse thrown over a guardrail and was put down on the spot.

