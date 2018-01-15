Man charged after plowing into back of SC State trooper’s vehicle, officials say

By WCBD Published: Updated:


CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A man is facing driving under the influence charges after an accident involving a South Carolina Highway Patrol State Trooper.

Michael Hazel (Source: Charleston County Jail)

Michael Hazel, 28, is charged with driving under the influence second offense.

Authorities say just before 2 a.m. on January 14, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Interstate 26 West near Aviation Avenue following the accident
“Based on a preliminary investigation, a Ford F150 driven by Michael Hazel, 28, struck the rear of a stationary marked Dodge Charger on I26,” according to Major Eric Watson.

“The State Trooper was not inside the vehicle at the time of the collision and was not injured,” Watson added.

Hazel sustained minor injuries and was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

Hazel was granted a $10,824.50 bond. He’s since been released from the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s