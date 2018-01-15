Man seriously injured by multiple gunshots outside Cook Out in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man suffered serious injuries from a shooting in the parking lot of a Cook Out restaurant in Fayetteville on Monday evening, police said.

The incident was reported around 7 p.m. at the Cook Out at 6903 Cliffdale Road, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

Officials said the victim was found alone in the driver’s seat in a vehicle with “multiple gunshot wounds.”

He was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition.

“The investigation has preliminarily revealed that this was not a random incident,” police said.

Police said they were not sure if the man was shot in his car our outside the vehicle.

No suspect information was released.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective T. Aughburns with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-1166 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON