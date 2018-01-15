NC fire department honors 4-year-old boy who died in fire

By Published:
Photos from Leland Fire Department via WECT

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) — The Leland Fire and Rescue team honored a young boy Saturday after he died in a fire earlier this week.

James Raugh, 4, of McCormick, South Carolina died in a house fire along with his two younger siblings and father on Jan. 8.

WISTV in South Carolina reported that James dreamed of being a firefighter one day. His family asked that first responders send James “on duty” and post pictures with the hashtag #JRaughOnDuty.

Several departments across South Carolina responded by making him an honorary member of their units.

The hashtag has spread to many departments around the country and Leland Fire and Rescue was quick to join in on Saturday.

They posted on their Facebook page that they carried a helmet with Jame’s name on it and also had him on their assignment board at their main station.

Departments in Texas and Kentucky have also made James an honorary firefighter.

WIS reported the family was buried on Jan. 12 in Greenwood, South Carolina.

