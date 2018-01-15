NC linemen headed to Puerto Rico, where outages continue

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Sunday afternoon, dozens of Duke Energy workers boarded a plane at Raleigh Durham International Airport bound for Puerto Rico.

Months after Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm, struck, many power and transmission lines still haven’t been fixed.

“Just the people, they’re ready to have power,” said Herb Rouse, a construction and maintenance supervisor with the utility company. “Six months, four months without power, it changes your life. They’re ready to have power restored.”

For 116 days, American citizens in the U.S. territory have lived in the dark, as entire cities have little to no electricity.

CBS North Carolina’s Beairshelle Edmé spoke to the crew of 35 people about the challenges ahead.

“We’re just looking to help them. We want to do what we can to get as many people on as quickly and safely as possible,” explained Juan Rosado, a distribution and service line technician.

Rosado will return to his dad’s hometown, Ponce, Puerto Rico, to help get power up and running.

Like the rest of the crew, he senses the urgency of bringing back the bare necessities for citizens

But the veteran lineman acknowledges the team will face challenges, which have already caused previous setbacks for crews already on the island.

“(The challenge) for us going over there is the terrain because most of ours (North Carolina) is flat land,” Rosado detailed. “We might run into a problem here or there, but as far as the mountainous area up there its going to be a challenge to actually get the equipment to the areas that we need it and to be able to get it installed.”

The linemen will have to do a good amount of the work by hand because of these challenges. Still this latest Duke Energy crew headed to Puerto Rico expects to get the job done and make some sacrifices over the next 2 months.

“We’ve all missed birthdays, and holidays and Christmases,” Rouse said. “It’s really not anything new, just another day at the office.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON