NC man charged with murder in sister's shooting death, sheriff says

By Published:

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Rutherford County man has been indicted for the 2016 murder of his sister.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says Timothy Earl Powell, 53, was arrested Sunday night.

Authorities say Powell shot Deborah Hoyle, 57, in the stomach in September 2016.

Rutherford County Sheriff Chris Francis says alcohol was a factor in the deadly shooting.

Powell was originally charged with assault with a deadly weapon, but he was indicted on murder charges after Hoyle died.

