NCCU students give back during MLK Day of Service



DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Students at North Carolina Central University are giving back for Martin Luther King’s Day of Service at the university.

While NCCU, a historically black university, physically has boundaries in Durham, students are going beyond those limits to help the community

“It’s been amazing,” said NCCU senior Tyler Clark. “It’s been some work.”

Clark is one of more than 800 volunteers helping pack diapers, pack food and make blankets.

For her, giving back on this holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. comes full circle.

“I probably wouldn’t even be at this institution at this moment, and I wouldn’t be able to be a double major, I wouldn’t be able to be in the marching band, I wouldn’t be able to be a part of a historically black sorority, so I just think things like that are amazing,” she said.

Over five years, more than 145,000 meals, 2,100 blankets and 200,000 diapers have been produced and shared with the community.

“Dr. King’s message was one of love, one of looking out for your fellow man and for your brother,” said Ontario Wooden, a vice chancellor at NCCU. “The work that we’re doing today, is one of love.”

Wooden says it’s having an impact on students like Clark and her friends.

He says addressing the needs of their community is an issue they are going to be tasked with in life, and it starts now by making students realize there’s more than just what’s on campus.

“This is just another way to show that we’re not just physically existing in this place but that we are a part of this larger area and community,” he said.

Clark is thankful for the experience to serve and believes others are too.

“I’m kind of glad that we had the show out we had today because it shows that we really do care,” she said.

All the materials prepared today will go to veterans, food pantries and young children.

