Orange County residents prepare for possible winter weather

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – With snow in the forecast once again, people are preparing for the possibility of having to stay off the roads and for kids to stay out of school.

As of Monday evening, CBS North Carolina meteorologists called for up to two inches of snow in parts of Orange County by the time the storm ends on Wednesday.

“Everything shuts down. Just a speck of snow and everything is closed down,” said T’Kara Watson, as she shopped in Carrboro.

Road crews in Chapel Hill began preparations Monday.

Some shoppers decided not to wait any longer before getting what they need at grocery stores.

“Because I wasn’t sure about the road conditions here, since there’s less infrastructure, people are more nervous driving, I decided I might as well just come a couple days early,” said Katherine McKiernan.

While it’s unclear whether administrators will decide to close schools, some organizations are getting ready in case that happens.

TABLE, which is based in Carrboro, helps provide meals to families in need. The organization found about 30 percent of children in Carrboro and Chapel Hill rely on school lunch programs for meals. On snow days, that could mean some kids go hungry.

After the storm two weeks ago, volunteers helped deliver meals to about 400 children in Chapel Hill and Carrboro.

Managers at TABLE are preparing for the possibility of that happening again and are asking for help from the community. To learn more about how to help, click here.