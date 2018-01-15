Pair gave alcohol to teen who crashed into Raleigh house, killing dad, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested a Raleigh pair Monday in the case of a father who was killed when a car crashed into a house early the morning after Thanksgiving.

According to warrants, Raleigh police arrested Daniel Gallardo, 24, and Lydia Sanchez, 26, both of Raleigh, and said they both knowingly provided alcohol to Etgar Bautista-Montoya on Thanksgiving.

Bautista-Montoya, 19, was previously charged with the death of Anthony Joseph Gaines who was home with his two children at the time of the crash. The two children suffered minor injuries.

Police said Bautista-Montoya was driving when the crash happened around 12:15 a.m. on Black Friday at a house at 805 E. Lenoir Street.

The warrants say that Gallardo had purchased Corona Malt Beverages and allowed Bautista-Montoya to consume them at Gallardo’s residence.

The warrants for Sanchez say that she went to an ABC Store and bought a bottle of Hennessey and let Bautista-Montoya drink it at the same residence she shares with Gallardo.

Bautista-Montoya is expected back in court on Tuesday for his case.

Gallardo and Sanchez are expected to make their first court appearances on Tuesday.

