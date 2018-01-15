Pickup plunges through ice on Michigan lake

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was able to escape to safety after his pickup truck broke through the ice on Muskegon Lake Monday morning.

The driver of the Chevy S-10 pickup called the North Muskegon Fire Department Monday around 7:30 a.m. to report that his truck was in the lake. Authorities later found it in approximately 14 feet of water near the Muskegon Conservation Club in North Muskegon.

The man told authorities he decided to joyride across the ice, according to North Muskegon Fire Chief Steve Lague. He started on the south side of the lake at the 2nd Street boat launch and made it about three-quarters of a mile before the truck broke through the ice.

The driver, whose name was not released, was the only person in the truck at the time of the incident. It’s unlikely he’ll face any criminal charges but he will be responsible for emergency responder fees and for the removal of the truck.

