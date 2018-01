RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Monday morning the MLK Holiday Showcase tipped-off at Athens Drive High School.

Teams from all across the state met in Raleigh to take the court against each other.

One of the most anticipated showdowns featured undefeated South Central High School, and their young star Day’Ron Sharpe, facing Cardinal Gibbons.

With some big-named coaches in the crowd, Sharpe did not disappoint.

South Central earned a 65-41 win, over the Crusaders.