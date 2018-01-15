SUV rolls several times, smashing NC bank sign

By Published:
WECT photo

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — Wilmington police are investigating a car crash that happened early Monday morning in Wilmington.

WECT photo. CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

According to Officer Hoffman with the Wilmington Police Department, a Wrightsville Beach police officer spotted the wreck on Military Cutoff Road.

Hoffman said a vehicle was heading northbound on Military Cutoff Road when the driver lost control and hit the curb. The vehicle rolled several times, hit a sign for Bank of America before stopping on a grassy area near BB&T.

The driver was not at the scene when Wilmington police officers arrived and had not been identified as of 5 a.m.

Hoffman said speed was likely a factor in the wreck.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s