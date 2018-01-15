Teen girl dies after being found shot in Virginia storage building



AMELIA, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies with the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year old girl.

Friends of the victim told WRIC that the victim’s name is Hannah Green. They said she was a senior at Amelia County High School in Virginia and an avid softball player.

Deputies said they were called to a home in the Moorefield Meadows subdivision around 11:35 p.m. Saturday night.

There they discovered the girl in a storage building who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the stomach, according to authorities. She was conscious and able to speak to deputies.

The victim was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118.

