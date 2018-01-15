Texas Tech fined $25,000 in court-storming incident

Texas Tech fans celebrate on the court after the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The Big 12 has fined Texas Tech $25,000 and reprimanded West Virginia forward Wes Harris for hitting a fan who joined thousands of others in storming the court during a postgame celebration.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement Monday that Texas Tech did not ensure the safety and security of West Virginia players.

Videos posted on social media by fans at the game in Lubbock, Texas, show Harris and other West Virginia players trying to reach the sideline as fans swarmed the court Saturday in celebration of Texas Tech’s 72-71 win over West Virginia .

The videos show Harris striking a fan who had run into him before Harris is pulled away. Other players were involved in a separate skirmish trying to protect a teammate in the swarm.

