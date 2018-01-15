Victim of Fayetteville house fire identified

Related Coverage One killed, three injured in Fayetteville house fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville fire officials have identified the the woman killed in an early Sunday morning house fire.

Shelley Davis, 57, was killed in the fire that occurred in the 1900 block of Stanberry Street around 4:30 a.m.

Her husband, Robert Davis, 59, was injured and is currently at UNC Chapel Hill in critical condition.

The couple’s 30-year-old daughter and their granddaughter were in the home at the time of the fire but were able to escape. They were transported to the hospital and later released.

The Fayetteville Fire and Police Departments continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Fire officials said there were a lot of types of heating sources in the room where the fire originated.

Foul play is not suspected in the fire.

