VIDEO: Woman found dead, wrapped in plastic after bleeding man jumps from home

ROCKWOOD, Mich. (KRON/CNN) — Police in Rockwood, Michigan are investigating after the body of a woman was found inside a home wrapped in plastic.

Neighbor, Sarah Rupert, says this is a shock to residents in the area.

“Quiet neighborhood, I mean we’re not used to any kind of commotion like this at all,” she said.

Police made the disturbing discovery early Sunday morning.

Police say the woman they found wrapped in plastic, had been dead for some time.

“My concern is did someone kill someone? What is it?” Rupert asks.

Neighbor Tony Kandow says he hasn’t seen anyone coming or going into the home for a while.

“We noticed no activity…and the TV was on upstairs…was always on,” Kandow said.

Sunday morning neighbors called police after a man jumped from the second story of the home.

“Officers located a subject that was inappropriately clothed for the weather. He was bleeding from his hands, arms, legs, and feet,” Police Chief Randy Kraus said.

Police had been called to the home before, and say the man had been acting out of sorts.

“He was very disoriented, going on about subjects in his house having weapons and indicating that there were women and children inside, and that we need to go check on them” Kraus said.

Police did not find a weapon inside.

The man was taken to the hospital to be checked out before being taken in for questioning.

Police say this is an isolated case.

“They more or less told me not to worry, but you always got to worry when something like that going on,” Kandow said.

This could be a domestic case, but police won’t comment until they determine the cause.

An autopsy of the woman’s body is scheduled for some time this week.

