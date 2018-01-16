10th suspect in Fayetteville child involuntary servitude case surrenders

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The 10th suspect the case of a group in Cumberland County who is accused of forcing children to perform forced labor instead of attending school has surrendered.

Earlene Green Hayat was arrested Tuesday, CBS North Carolina confirmed. She is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Authorities obtained warrants against 10 suspects as a result of the investigation into the group, which lived “on and around” a property called McCollum Ranch on McCollum Road in Godwin.

The group also operated John C’s Fish Markets and mobile grills: three in Fayetteville and one in Lumberton.

“Several former residents of the McCollum Ranch, during interviews, said that (John C. McCollum) and others were holding children, ages ranging from 9 years old to 17 years old, in involuntary servitude,” deputies wrote. “The children had to work full time in the fish markets with little to no compensation.”

The residents told investigators that the children weren’t attending school.

In August, a 15-year-old ran away from the ranch, deputies said. He told investigators that he, his brothers, and several other juveniles were forced to work at the fish markets for more than 40 hours per week for little-to-no compensation, according to authorities.

“The children were living in the McCollum Ranch with their mothers and/or guardians who are also agents and/or managers of the criminal enterprise affiliated with McCollum and John C’s Fish Markets,” deputies wrote.

Investigators say they also found that the group was committing fraud using the college financial aid system.

“The investigation revealed that Brenda Joyce Hall, a resident of the McCollum Ranch, was managing a fraudulent home school program called the Halls of Knowledge Home School,” deputies wrote.

Hall gave ranch residents fake high school transcripts, which were then used “in an effort to acquire admittance into online programs through Wake Technical Community College(s) and other schools,” deputies wrote.

Members of the group were able to secure financial aid, “which sums were converted by McCollum and others to benefit the criminal enterprise,” deputies wrote.

Anthony McKoy, who said he’s known McCollum for more than 25 years, defended him in an interview with CBS North Carolina.

“He would help anybody. He would take his shirt off his back and give it you. He’d give you his last. That man has helped me three times in my life,” said McKoy.

McKoy said he lived at McCollum Ranch for a period of time.

“When I lived in Greeneville, Tennessee, in my car, he sent somebody up there to pick me up and bring me back down (here) and get up on my feet,” he said. “It’s loving. Everybody gets along out there, helps one another. It’s just a family atmosphere out there.”

Others already in custody:

John McCollum

Cornelia McDonald

Brenda Hall

Pamela Puga Luna

Shirley Ann McNatt

Shirnitka McNatt

Kassia Lynn Rogers

Daffene Edge

Irish Williams

