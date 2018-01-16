3 SC deputies, 1 K-9 officer shot near NC border; suspect shot, in custody

YORK, S.C. (WNCN/WBTV) — Four law enforcement officers – three sheriff’s deputies and one police K-9 officer – were shot in York County, South Carolina, Monday night, authorities said.

York County officials held a news conference Tuesday morning announcing that the four officers had been shot and the suspect, identified as 47-year-old Christian Thomas McCall, was taken to the hospital and is in custody.

The shooting happened after the York County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic call around 10:10 p.m. Monday, according to WBTV. Authorities said it was reported that McCall was beating a woman when the 911 call came in.

The suspect ran from the scene before officers arrived and K-9 units were used to track him down, authorities said. The first shots were fired at 1:07 a.m. Tuesday and then again at 3:30 a.m. McColl was shot by deputies after he had shot the three deputies and the K-9 officer.

The crime scene is near the intersection of South Parham Road at Charlotte Highway.

Officials have not released the names or conditions of the four shot.

Public information officer Trent Farris said at a press conference Tuesday morning that, “We can really use your prayers. We can really use your thoughts right now.”

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department assisted in the search for McCall, according to WBTV.

Information from WBTV was used in this story