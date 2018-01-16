Missing Durham man’s body pulled from Falls Lake; 2nd body recovered

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police confirmed the body of a missing man was recovered from Falls Lake Monday afternoon.
The body of Carl Adams was found near the Hickory Hill Boating Access. Adams’ body was discovered Monday afternoon shortly after 3:15 p.m.
The body of a was was discovered in the water on Tuesday morning.
Authorities are working to identified that body.
The 2017 Toyota 4Runner was also recovered from the water, Durham police said.
Tierra Essence Mann, 35, went missing with Adams Dec. 19.
The missing pair were last seen together in a 2017, gray Toyota 4Runner with the license plate DHS-3076.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. M. Richards at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29320.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- IT’S HAPPENING: SNOW ON THE WAY TO CENTRAL NC
- 3 SC DEPUTIES, 1 K-9 OFFICER SHOT NEAR NC BORDER; SUSPECT SHOT, IN CUSTODY
- COPS USE ‘INVISIBLE CLOAK’ TO SHIELD KIDS FROM CRIME SCENE WHERE FAMILY SLAIN
- TEEN WITH MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY SPEAKS OUT AFTER ‘HUMILIATING’ EXPERIENCE AT NC AIRPORT
- NC MOM KILLS KIDS, THEN HERSELF