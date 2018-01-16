Missing Durham man’s body pulled from Falls Lake; 2nd body recovered

Related Coverage Durham family pleads for return of missing parents

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police confirmed the body of a missing man was recovered from Falls Lake Monday afternoon.

The body of Carl Adams was found near the Hickory Hill Boating Access. Adams’ body was discovered Monday afternoon shortly after 3:15 p.m.

The body of a was was discovered in the water on Tuesday morning.

Authorities are working to identified that body.

The 2017 Toyota 4Runner was also recovered from the water, Durham police said.

Tierra Essence Mann, 35, went missing with Adams Dec. 19.

The missing pair were last seen together in a 2017, gray Toyota 4Runner with the license plate DHS-3076.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. M. Richards at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29320.

