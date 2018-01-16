Chatham County Sheriff’s Office still working to ID 4 armed robbery suspects

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is still working to identify four suspects who they say are responsible for several armed robberies in late December.

On Dec. 23, the four suspects robbed the Circle K convenience store, located at 11399 US 15-501 N in Chapel Hill, during the early morning hours.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects were armed with handguns and were able to make off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects have been connected to the robbery of two other Circle K stores in nearby counties, the sheriff’s office said.

One occurred at the Circle K at 201 South Estes Drive in Chapel Hill and the other at the store located at 3406 E US Hightway 70 in Durham.

Both of those stores are outside of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction.

“Our agency is working closely with these agencies as well as state and federal resources to locate and identify these suspects. I will continue to share any updates as they become available for release,” said Lt. Sara Pack with the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding the robberies or suspects should call 919-545-8150 without delay.

