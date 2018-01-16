Crews working to fix water main break on Raleigh’s MLK Jr. Boulevard

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A water main break on Raleigh’s Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Tuesday morning has shut down a section of the road so crews can work to repair the break, according to City of Raleigh officials.

City officials have shut down the 1800 block of MLK Jr. Boulevard between Peyton Street and Grantland Drive so crews can fix the break.

Officials sent a news release about the break around 2:45 a.m., but it’s not clear if that’s when the break occurred or if it that’s just when the traffic alert was sent.

Within the first week or so of 2018, City of Raleigh officials told CBS North Carolina there had been more than 40 water main breaks. Old infrastructure and cold temperatures continue to be an issue.

The road is expected to be closed until around noon today.

For drivers who have to travel in the area, the City of Raleigh has suggested the following detours:

Motorists traveling eastbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard turn right onto Grantland Drive, left onto Solar Drive, left onto Louise Street, left on to Peyton and right back onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Motorists traveling westbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard turn right onto Peyton Street, left onto Poole Road, left onto S. Raleigh Boulevard, right back onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.