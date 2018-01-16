Cub Scouts welcome girls to the troop



PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 100 years after its founding, the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) is now welcoming girls.

Monday the group opened registration for their Cub Scouts program to girls from kindergarten to fourth grade.

“Today’s really a dream come true to give girls these opportunities that I wish I would have had,” said Claire Osterman, field director for BSA’s Cascade Pacific Council.

Parents were quick to take advantage of the new openings, with the first girls signing up at midnight.

“We’re just really excited for the opportunity for girls to get to do the programs that they’ve watched their brothers do for so long,” Osterman said.

For now, the girls will just be in the Cub Scouts, sometimes mixed in with boys, and other times just with girls. In 2019, BSA will roll out a new girls-only program for those aged 11-18, which will have the same materials and advancement as the boys program.

If you’re looking to get your daughter signed up for the Cub Scouts, head here for more information.

