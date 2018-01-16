Debate over Capital Blvd location of new high school

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Public Schools System is expected to have a new high school on Capital Boulevard by 2021, but some who live nearby say the school should go elsewhere.

School Board Member Keith Sutton, whose district would house the school, said the location is a “prime spot” for a high school and the school system has done traffic studies for the area.

Rose Seymour, who has lived nearby on Fenton Street for nearly 20 years, is not convinced.

“The peace and quiet – it will be gone,” she said. “There’s going to be a bunch of teenagers and right there with the highway, that’s going to be dangerous.”

Wake County Schools is anticipating a new high school opening in August 2021 in the location where the Capital Chevrolet car dealership currently exists. Design of the school should start this spring.

Another neighbor, Mark Walters, likes the idea.

“I think it’s good for the neighborhood, having a high school right around here,” he said.

Wake County School Board members talked about proposals for the school Tuesday in a work session, including whether it should have a visual and performing arts focus.

“We see a need, seats from a capacity standpoint,” said Sutton. “In particular, looking inside the beltline, that does help us to alleviate some crowding by adding some additional seats.”

Sutton told CBS North Carolina the high school likely would be smaller with around a thousand students.

Seymour just isn’t sure the Capital Boulevard location makes the most sense.

“I don’t want the school here,” she said. “I don’t want to sound ugly, but I don’t prefer it.”

Sutton said the school system will work with the City of Raleigh about turn lanes and any other traffic measures that would be necessary.

A number of different proposals for the high school are still on the table.

No decisions were made at Tuesday’s meeting.

