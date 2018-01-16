Doctors warn why you should never stifle your sneeze

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2005 file photo, a man sneezes holding a tissue in Berlin, Germany. According to a case study published Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, in the journal BMJ Case Reports, doctors in England say stifling a big sneeze can be hazardous for your health in rare cases, based on the very unusual experience of a man who ruptured the back of his throat when he tried to stop a sneeze. (AP Photo/Roberto Pfeil, File)

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) — If you’ve ever tried to stifle a sneeze by pinching your nose and closing your mouth, doctors are offering a cautionary tale for why you should stop. After a man in the U.K. ruptured the back of his throat during the maneuver, he was left unable to swallow and had difficulty speaking for days.

The patient’s doctors detail the incident in the latest issue of BMJ Case Reports.

The 34-year-old man came to the emergency room at the University Hospitals of Leicester with painful swelling in his neck and a change in his voice after a forceful sneeze.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

He described a “popping sensation” in his neck and said the swelling began “after he tried to halt a sneeze by pinching the nose and holding his mouth closed,” the doctors write.

The patient had no history of trauma and said he hadn’t eaten anything sharp. Doctors admitted him to the hospital and started treatment with antibiotics. He was also placed on a feeding tube.

After seven days, an examination showed the swelling subsided. The feeding tube was removed and the patient was put on a soft diet with no problems.

At a two-month follow up, the man did not present any further complications.

The authors warn that while this case is very rare, it is possible to harm yourself from trying to stifle a sneeze.

“Halting sneezing via blocking [the] nostrils and mouth is a dangerous maneuver, and should be avoided,” they warn.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s