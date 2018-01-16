Dog dies after NC man hits it with hammer, deputies say

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – A man accused of hitting a dog with a hammer was charged with felony animal cruelty.

Clinton Lamont McQueen, 48, was charged in connection with an incident on Jan. 9 that ended with the animal being euthanized.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office along with Randolph County Animal Control responded to an animal cruelty call on the 1600 block of Independence Avenue.

The call was about a dog that was hit and killed with a hammer, officials said. Two hammers were found at the scene and seized.

Officers found the dog badly hurt from an obvious head injury.

The dog was taken to a vet where it was determined that putting the dog down was the most humane option, deputies said.

McQueen, who the sheriff’s office says has a violent criminal history and multiple pending felony charges, was arrested and booked into the Randolph County Jail under a $20,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2017 WFMY

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: