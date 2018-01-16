Fayetteville man facing human trafficking charge

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been arrested and charged after a 10-month-long human trafficking investigation was conducted by the Fayetteville Police Department, officials said Tuesday.

Richard Lee Akins Jr., 54, of Henderson Avenue, is charged with felony promotion of prostitution and human trafficking an adult victim.

Akins was arrested Jan. 12 and taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center. He is being held there under a $10,000 secured bond.

If you know anyone who may be a victim of human trafficking or may need assistance, contact detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Human Trafficking Unit at (910) 433-1856 or Crimestoppers at 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

