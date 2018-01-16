Dewayne Washington steps down as Heritage’s head football coach

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Heritage High School’s Dewayne Washington has stepped down as head football coach, CBS North Carolina confirmed Tuesday.

Washington told CBS North Carolina’s Jeff Jones said he is stepping down to focus on his business, DWG Property Services.

“Time is what I don’t have, my business has picked up, my kids, my family, it’s been a very busy time,” he said.

He was named head coach at Heritage in 2015.

Washington said coaching isn’t in his future at this time.

“With my business, my daughter playing high school basketball and having a chance to earn a scholarship, and my other little one, I’m focused on spending more time with them,” he said.

He said he told the team Tuesday.

On Twitter, Heritage athletic director Pat Kennedy said “We would like to thank him for his service to our school and to our community. Our search for next head football coach will start immediately.”

Washington played high school football at Northern Durham before playing at N.C. State. He spent time in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs after being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings.

