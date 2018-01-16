How to enable the WNCN News Alexa skill



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS North Carolina now produces news briefs tailored for your Alexa-enabled devices.

To add the CBS North Carolina skill to your device, just search for “WNCN News” in the Skills section of the Alexa app.

You can also click/tap here for a direct link.

Here’s how to enable the skill

Open the Alexa App

Select “Skills” from the dropdown menu and search for “WNCN News”

Tap on “WNCN News” in the search results and choose “Enable Skill” to add CBS North Carolina to your flash briefing.

Once the skill is added to your flash briefing, just say “Alexa, what’s my flash briefing?” or “Alexa, what’s in the news?”

CBS North Carolina provides new briefings throughout the day with the latest local news.