Hundreds gather in Raleigh to celebrate MLK Jr.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday, hundreds took part in a day of festivities during the 38th annual day of celebration organized by the Triangle Martin Luther King Jr. Committee.

Throughout the day there were different events including a wreath laying ceremony, prayer breakfast, memorial march, and evening musical celebration.

The musical celebration started at 5:30 p.m. at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, and the seats were packed.

Acts during the musical celebration included Nrityajyoti Dance Academy, The Fountain Singers, The J.W. and The Higher Prayze Mass Choir, Generation Joshua World Overcomers Christian Church, Maurice Launcher, Wess Morgan, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Children’s Choir with a solo by 9-year-old Dawid Strong.

“I love singing,” said Strong.

Strong stood in front of hundreds on stage belting out gospel music. He says singing is his life, but he knows Monday is about more than just the music.

“We get to sing for him (MLK) on his day,” said Strong.

Organizers say this is exactly how Martin Luther King Jr. should be remembered

“Coming together as one, as Dr. King saw us, black, white, Jews and Gentiles, men and women all coming together for a collection of music, celebration and love,” said Mark Gibson.

Gibson is a board member for the Triangle Martin Luther King Jr. Committee, the group who organized the celebrations.

Gibson has helped put on this show for the last four years.

He says whether it’s 50 years of celebrating Martin Luther King Jr’s life, or 100, the message will always remain.

“The dream will never die as long as we have strength to love, and courage to act,” said Gibson.

