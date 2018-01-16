It’s happening: Snow on the way to central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Colder temperatures returned to central North Carolina over the weekend and now snow will return by the middle of the week. For the third time this winter, central North Carolina has snow in the forecast and it could be more than we’ve seen the first two times combined.

Early December brought the Triangle .3 inches of snow and early January brought us .9 inches, but this Wednesday parts of central North Carolina could see 2 – 3 inches.

Monday was a sunny day, but only saw highs make it up to 39 in the Triangle and 44 in Fayetteville. The normal high this time of year is 51, but we won’t be above that until Friday or Saturday.

Temperatures will warm some on Tuesday, still with mostly sunny skies look for highs to get close to 50. This slight warm up with mean that the first bit of snow that falls Wednesday morning may do some melting on area roads. We could also see the precipitation start as a mix early Wednesday before turning to all snow, all of which will complicate the final snow totals in central North Carolina.

A cold front will sweep through late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, but most of the moisture with the front will be behind the cold front. Most of the moisture will be in the form of snow, although it could start out as a bit of rain after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. As it looks now, any snow should be light to moderate with generally around 2-3 inches in central North Carolina. Skies will clear Wednesday night and Thursday will be sunny but cold with highs staying near 40.

Some moderating temperatures are expected by the end of the week. Highs should be close to normal on Friday, and then above normal by next Saturday and Sunday. As a matter of fact, by next Sunday, highs are expected to be in the low 60s.

Monday Night will be mostly clear. The overnight low will be 22. Winds will be nearly calm.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy. The high will be 48.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with some light snow possible. The high will be 35, after a morning low of 29. The precipitation risk will be 70 percent.

Thursday will be sunny but cold. The high will be 40, after a morning low of 16.

Friday will be sunny and not as cold. The high will be 52, after a morning low of 22.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 57, after a morning low of 27.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild. The high will be 62, after a morning low of 37.

