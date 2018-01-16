Johnston County officials and residents prepare for winter weather

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — People in Johnston County are stocking up on supplies ahead of Wednesday’s storm. We found people heading to the store for essentials.

“I’ve been in North Carolina long enough to know that bread, milk, eggs, and toilet paper are on everyone’s list as soon as the slightest idea there might be snow,” said Jennifer Pulczinski, who decided not to brave the grocery stores crowds but picked up milk from the convenience store instead.

Kit Creasy had to prepare 20 dogs for the potential snowfall. She runs Red Barn Rescue just outside of Clayton.

She used, “lots of bedding, straw, kennels inside where we can have them in the heat, heated water buckets full of water.”

“Hopefully the volunteers can get out to help me if it doesn’t snow much,” Creasy said.

Clayton’s police and public works departments also prepared for the storm, brining the roads and salting sidewalks and entrances at town buildings.

“We’ve had salt poured in all our public facilities, so if people do need to come in they’ll be able to do that safely,” explained Clayton Chief Blair Myhand.

The chief says he’ll also have extra officers on hand to deal with emergencies or traffic issues.

“All hands on deck for the snow,” he said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: