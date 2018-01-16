‘My heart will never be full again’ — Community mourns teen girl found shot in building

AMELIA COURTHOUSE, Va. (WRIC) — The Amelia County, Virginia, community is mourning the loss of a teenage girl who was killed over the weekend.

While few details surrounding the teen’s death have been released, friends are heartbroken over the loss of 17-year-old Hannah Green, a high-school senior who died after she was shot in the stomach Saturday night.

On the softball field at Amelia County High School, where Green spent much of her time, the letters R.I.P. are spelled out in the dirt by second base, which was Green’s position on the field.

It was also a place the teen and her teammates made a lot of memories, and it’s where a prayer vigil was set for Monday night.

“No matter who you were, if you were around her, she was your best friend,” one of Green’s friends and teammates said. “We’ve played softball together since we were super young, like 4 or 5, really young. And I thought I’d stop thinking about it, but when I think about it, I just can’t imagine being on a field without her.”

Green was shot in the stomach in a storage building behind a home on Morefield Meadows Drive.

EARLIER: Teen girl dies after being found shot in Virginia storage building

Investigators haven’t said how it happened; they said she was conscious and talking when deputies arrived, but she later died at the hospital.

Those closest to Green describe her as a dedicated best friend, both on and off the ball field. She had just been accepted to Longwood University and was thrilled to see the future ahead of her.

“She took a piece of my heart with her,” friend Deanna Dorton said. “Like, my heart will never be full again because she’s gone and it’s just hard knowing she’s gone.”

Green’s friends and family are still waiting to learn exactly what happened and hope to have answers soon.

If you would like to make a contribution to help the family pay for funeral costs you can do so here.

