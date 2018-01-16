NC deputies involved in domestic dispute, husband shot to death, police say

The scene of the domestic shooting that left a sheriff's deputy dead (WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police say a shooting in northeast Charlotte that left one person dead Monday afternoon stemmed from a domestic situation.

The shooting happened at a home on the 13300 block of Ashley Meadows Drive. Police found a man, Mecklenburg County Deputy Sheriff James Hawkins, dead inside when they got to the scene.

Police say the wife of James, Rataba Hawkins, was also a Mecklenburg County sheriff since 2002.

Investigators have not said if anyone was taken into custody but confirmed the shooting was domestic-related and that no suspects were being sought.

Officials have not said if any charges will be filed in this case.

Anyone with details about the incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

