NC homeless man froze to death under bridge, police say

By Published:

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Police believe a homeless man froze to death under a bridge in North Carolina.

The Salisbury Post reports that a relative found 74-year-old Robert Clarence Doyle under a bridge early Sunday morning, when the temperature was in the teens.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Police reports say the victim’s brother knew he was there but hadn’t spoken with him in a few days. The newspaper says the two last spoke Jan. 11 by phone.

The brother told police that Doyle had a number of health issues and would not seek help.

Police Lt. Greg Beam says it’s believed that Doyle died as a result of exposure to the cold weather.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s