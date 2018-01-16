NC homeless man froze to death under bridge, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Police believe a homeless man froze to death under a bridge in North Carolina.
The Salisbury Post reports that a relative found 74-year-old Robert Clarence Doyle under a bridge early Sunday morning, when the temperature was in the teens.
Police reports say the victim’s brother knew he was there but hadn’t spoken with him in a few days. The newspaper says the two last spoke Jan. 11 by phone.
The brother told police that Doyle had a number of health issues and would not seek help.
Police Lt. Greg Beam says it’s believed that Doyle died as a result of exposure to the cold weather.
