Officer suspended for ‘conduct unbecoming’ at summer concert

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg Police Department officer has been suspended for conduct unbecoming in connection with an incident at a concert.

A spokesperson for the department said Officer Curtis Wright attended a concert at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater on July 14, 2017.

During the concert, Officer Wright thought someone had stolen his e-cigarette. In his attempt to locate it, he was separated from his girlfriend.

It is alleged that Officer Wright encountered event security guards while he was looking for her and became belligerent and repeatedly pushed one of the guards.

Officer Wright did not immediately cooperate with Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies who came to assist and they detained him.

He was later released after the victim did not wish to prosecute for the simple battery. Deputies and guards described Officer Wright as appearing intoxicated during the incident.

St. Petersburg Police Chief Holloway received complaints against Officer Curtis Wright for “Conduct Unbecoming an Employee” and committing an act that could have resulted in “Conviction or Guilt of a Felony or Misdemeanor.”

Chief Holloway convened a command review board on Jan. 12 about the incident.

The board decided on the following corrective action for Officer Wright:

Work suspension of 160 hours

No alcohol use for five years

Random testing for alcohol use for 18 months

Employee Assistance Program counseling

Officer Wright has worked for the St. Petersburg Police Department since April of 2010.

An official with the police department confirms this is the same officer who was arrested back in September 2016 for domestic battery.

