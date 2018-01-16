Pedestrian killed in vehicle collision in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian died in a crash with a vehicle in Chapel Hill on Tuesday night.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. in a southbound lane of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Westminster Drive, according to Chapel Hill police.

As of 11:10 p.m., police were still on the scene.

“Expect significant delays in the area and consider alternate routes if you can,” police said in a tweet.

UNC played Clemson in a basketball game at the Dean Smith Center earlier in the evening, which is likely adding more traffic to the area.

The pedestrian died at the scene, according to police. No other details were immediately available.

